A class has been sent home from a village primary school following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Pupils and staff members from one 'class bubble' at Cranwell Primary School have been told to self-isolate.

In a letter sent out to parents today, head teacher Chris Wilson said: “We have a positive case of Covid-19 within our school. Steps have been taken to ensure that we have responded in line with national protocols from our local health protection team as well as Public Health England."

Pupils will be able to return to school on Thursday, September 24. All other classes can continue to attend school as normal.

Mr Wilson added: "I understand that it will feel worrying to hear that there is a positive case within our school, but I wanted to write to you to ensure that you all know that all necessary steps have been taken and school is open for all unaffected classes as normal tomorrow."

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, added: "As of this morning, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is working with 14 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus. All schools are taking the appropriate action, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution."

Two year groups at Ancaster Primary School have been told to stay at home after positive cases of Covid-19 were highlighted.

Year 7 pupils at the King's School, Grantham, are also self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.