A 1952 2CV Citroen AU Series Van Ripple Bonnet is up for sale near Colsterworth for £32,496.

The seller, George Moore, has obtained feedback that suggests the vehicle is the oldest known running Fourgonette van.

With a 375cc engine, the van was acquired in the medieval village of Castelnou in the South of France.

The 1952 2CV Citroen au Series Van Ripple Bonnet (43134117)

George said: "Having spent many years holidaying in France since the early 1970’sand having a lifelong passion in 1950’s ripple bonnet 2CV’s I have acquired quite a few over the years.

"When I found this one in the Medieval Village of Castelnou in the South of France, I realised it was old but did not know that it was one of the first production models with a 375cc engine.

"It was languishing forlornly and neglected in an old barn. I transported it to Limoges where it wasstored in my French barn for many years but, when the barn was sold, we brought it back to the UK."

The van's interior (43134111)

George, who lives in near Colsterworth, says that the Lincolnshire roads are "absolutely perfect" for low-powered vehicles.

He continued: "There is an interesting club in France called “Les Filles de Levallois” which is in existence just for members with 375cc cars.

"They were only produced for a short time and probably less than 100 are in existence today. Unfortunately, many have been converted to the more powerful 425cc engine which became available in the early 1950’s.

"When I contacted the club, the president told me that this car was the oldest known running example of a 375cc van."

Under the bonnet of the 1952 van (43134108)

In the process of obtaining British registration for the van back in 2013, George wrote to Citreon Heritage, asking for production details and vehicle numbers. They responded, indicating that the car was produced on July 11 1952.

The engine, gearbox, body and chassis numbers are all the same as the production details.

George added: "The side windows were installed in the 1950’s by GLAC-autos, they make for much safer driving and eliminate the blind spot in a LHD van.

The van from the rear (43134114)

"It also comes with a Dating Certificatefrom The Society of Automotive Historians in Britain."

To find out more about this fascinating car, visit: https://www.carandclassic.co.uk/car/C1172184