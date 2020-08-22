An eight-year-old schoolgirl from Claypole has been riding her bike to raise money for repairs to the roof of the village church.

Lillie Padley-Jones has given herself the challenge of cycling 88km to raise funds for repairs to St Peter’s Church, which fell foul to an attempted lead theft in February 2019.

A student of Claypole Primary School, Lillie is also a member of the local Brownies group and is currently working towards her charity badge.

Lillie was all smiles after her ride on day six (40847906)

To achieve the badge, Lillie has set herself the challenge of cycling approximately eight kilometres every day for 10 days, from Claypole to Stubton, to Dry Doddington and back to Claypole.

Her challenge began on Thursday, and Lillie has occasionally been joined on her daily rides by her little brother, her dad and some of her friends.

Lillie has already raised well over £500. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lillie-pj-88km-challenge

