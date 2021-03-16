The district council says residents are enjoying an improved environment thanks to its clean-up work at a South Kesteven housing estate.

Two weeks of work has taken place on streets, green areas and block-paved courts in the Earlesfield area of Grantham. It was part of South Kesteven District Council’s continuing programme to improve the local surroundings for residents.

Gallery1

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “This work will have a big impact for residents, as the before and after photos show.

“It also fits in with delivering a key SKDC priority of maintaining a clean and sustainable environment, laying foundations for the future by making the whole area a more desirable place to live.

“We’re also building relationships with residents, and particularly during this project, with our tenants, developing goodwill as we build strong local communities where everyone feels welcome and valued. We will continue to work with partners from other sectors to support those areas in greatest need.”

Specialist staff from ground maintenance firm EnvironmentSK set to work on overgrown bushes and other greenery, vegetation and grass areas before SKDC’s Big Clean team stepped in.

The area around blocks of flats at Hawthorn Court and Larch Close were the first to be tackled, with work including path edging and clearing growth and moss from the pavements, car parks and open areas.

Litter, fly-tipping and bin bags were also cleared and more work took place in the Sycamore Court, Shaw Road and Chestnut Grove areas.