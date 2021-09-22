A Grantham church is preparing to host a climate festival next month.

The Metanoia Climate Festival will run from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3 at St Wulfram’s Church.

The star attraction of the festival will be the stunning art work Gaia by renowned artist Luke Jerram.

Gaia at Liverpool Cathedral. Photo: Phil Longfoot

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the artwork provides visitors will the opportunity to see our planet in three dimensions.

The festival will also host engaging and educational exhibits, music, a market place, a repair workshop and practical ideas and guidance both for those wanting to make changes in their own lifestyles, and those campaigning for changes in public policy.

The festival will be both celebratory and challenging, rejoicing in the rich diversity of life on our planet and provoking better care of it.

Prior to the festival St Wulfram's will also be launching a series of educational resources to tie in with the UN Climate Change Conference COP26.

They are also working on a website and social media for the festival, and will post links when available.

To book your tickets to see Gaia, visit www.stwulframs.org.uk/blog/64653