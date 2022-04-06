An MP was given a tour of the state of the art facilities at an aesthetics training clinic in Grantham.

On Friday, March 4, MP Gareth Davies met with Chris Wade, the a-training clinic director, to discuss the need for regulated qualifications in the industry.

This meeting was just days after the government announced its intentions to introduce a licensing regime for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, such as botox and fillers.

MP Gareth Davies and a-training clinic director, Chris Wade (55882357)

A-training is the organisation that developed the first Ofqual-recognised qualifications for both medic and non-medic aesthetic practitioners.

In 2019 the group developed the Level 5 and Level 7 Certificates in Aesthetic Practice, and have been campaigning for the qualification's to be made a compulsory licence to operate in the industry.

Gareth said: "It was a pleasure to visit aUK in Grantham to learn how they are a national leader in the training and provision of aesthetic treatments."

"It is yet another example of a Grantham business making a significant contribution to training our young people and providing first class service to clients from all over the country."

Chris said: "We were delighted to welcome Gareth Davies MP to our training clinic and to discuss the issues around regulation of the aesthetics industry. a-training supports the government’s own amendment on cosmetic procedures to the Health and Care Bill which proposes the licensing of aesthetic non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

"We believe the solution to this should be industry-led, and that the Level 7 Certificate in Aesthetic Practice would offer an effective and existing method of ensuring minimum standards of compliance with the industry."