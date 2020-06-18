A closing down sale has started at the Laura Ashley store in Grantham.

The sale started today with big reductions on fashion and homeware items. The shop is selling clothing with at least a 50 per cent reduction and furniture with at least 30 per cent off.

Lincolnshire stores will continue to trade until further notice. A spokesman for Laura Ashley said: “There are some fantastic deals to be found in-store, as everything is now reduced and, with at least 50 per cent off fashion, we expect clothing ranges to sell out fast.