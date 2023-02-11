The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks is set to close in 2028 as part of a revised timeline for the site.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed a revised disposal timeline for the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks at Somerby Hill, which sees the planned closure pushed back by four years to 2028.

Back in 2016, it was first confirmed that the barracks would be discontinued and redeveloped into homes.

A drone shot of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks. Photo: Paul Clark (62377247)

A public consultation was launched in 2021 over plans for up to 4,000 homes on the site, with the Woodland Trust and local residents expressing their concern that thousands of trees could be cut down to make way for the development.

On the other side of the A52 Somerby Hill is the site for the Spitalgate Heath garden village, which already has planning permission for 3,700 homes.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We announced a revised disposal timeline for Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in November 2021.

“The disposal was delayed by four years from 2024 to 2028, and is being managed by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) in line with standard Ministry of Defence process and in accordance with local planning policy.”

Homes England confirmed that it was no longer working on the project, with the DIO now leading the planning and marketing of the site.

Proposals for the site, including the potential for phased development, will be subject to future consultation.