The closure of Springfield Road has been extended after poor weather delayed the work.

Network Rail have confirmed that the road closure at Springfield Road in Grantham has been extended until 07:00 on Friday April 16 as work continues to strengthen the railway bridge as part of a £2.7million project.

The signposted diversion will be in place for drivers and access will continue to be maintained under the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.

The closure of Springfield Road has been extended after poor weather delayed the work. (40006100)

Network Rail completed vital work to strengthen the bridge at Barrowby Road in December as planned.

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We're sorry that our work to strengthen Springfield Road bridge in Grantham is taking longer than originally planned.

"Our teams are working hard to carry out vital repairs to the steel and brickwork, as well as to paint and waterproof the structure.

“Unfortunately, recent poor weather has delayed some parts of this work, which means that the road closure has been extended until Friday April 16.

“We'd like to reassure residents and motorists that we're doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum. We completed work to strengthen the railway bridge at Barrowby Road last December, before starting the main part of the work at Springfield Road in January. This made sure one road remained open throughout the vast majority of the project."