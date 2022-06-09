There will be road closures at Somerby Hill roundabout this month as work continues on the new relief road.

With the completion of phase two of the Grantham Southern Relief Road growing nearer, Lincolnshire County Council confirmed closures at Somerby Hill roundabout throughout June.

In the month of May, progress was made on both Phase Two and Phase Three of the project, with the final drainage and landscaping works carried out across the site.

Somerby Hill roundabout. Image via LCC (57221287)

This month, laying surfacing at Somerby Hill roundabout is among the planned works.

Beginning on Monday June 6, the B1176 and B6403 legs of the roundabout have been closed 24/7 for a period of up to three weeks, with the other legs set to operate under temporary traffic signals.

The B1176 diversion route goes via the B6403, A151, B1193, A15, A52, and vice versa, while the B6403 diversion route directos motorists via the B1176, A1, B1174, A52, and vice versa.

Between June 20 and July 1, there will be planned night-time closures of the A52 legs of Somerby Hill roundabout from 8pm to 6am for five to seven evenings.

Signage will be in place directing traffic to their specific destination, with diversion routes via all of the following

A52 / A607 / A153 / A15 / A52, and vice versa

A52 / A15 / B1193 / A151 / B6403, and vice versa

A52 / B1174 / A1, and vice versa

Rock processing work, main road excavation and drainage works were also carried out through May at the site.