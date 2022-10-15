A local stylist will be holding a clothes swapping event at Belton Park Golf Club in November.

Michelle Wright - also known as Mrs Stylewright - will be holding Swish, where individuals can swap up to ten items from their wardrobe with 'new to you' items on Thursday, November 3, at 7pm.

Michelle said: "Shopping for new clothes is probably a long way down the list of priorities past paying household bills and saving for Christmas, but we all love new clothes.

Michelle Wright. (47248910)

"Not only does this help our own pockets, but it also helps to save the planet as it is also the most sustainable way of clothes shopping.

"360,000 tonnes of clothes, £140m worth, are thrown into landfill every year because nearly half of us don’t know how to get rid of unwanted clothes, so this is your opportunity to both clear and update your wardrobe at the same time!"

Tickets are available for the event through eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/418746801957.

Clothes need to be in good repair and can be dropped off earlier on the day of the event.