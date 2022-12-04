In 1935, T H Smith’s shop was at 9 Wharf Road, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

In their advertisement, they promoted their reduced items.

These were men’s Cotton working shirts from 2/11, Men’s cloth trousers 4/11-6/6, Floor cloths 1/11 & 2/6 per yard, Cork lino 2/11 & 3/11 per yard, Coco matting 1 yard wide 1/3 and 1/11 per yard, Jute pile rugs 4/11, stair carpeting 1/11-2/11, trinket sets from 5/11, cushions from 6d- 1/11, tea cosies 1/-, suitcases 2/6-3/6, coco doormats 1/-, curtain net 6d-1/-, Men’s leather gauntlet gloves 2/11-6/6. Agent for Ingersoll watches and clocks 5/-.

Wharf Road, Grantham, 1935. (61000778)

Tom H Smith was a clothier and pawnbroker and lived at 9 Wharf Road with his wife Ellen.

Wharf Road, Grantham. (61000808)

His father had been a grocer living at 14 Castlegate.