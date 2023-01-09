Clown costume and a 3ft Cinderella statue among strange items left at Grantham Travelodge hotels

A clown costume and a Cinderella statue are among the strange items that have been left behind by customers at Travelodge hotels in the Grantham area in 2022.

The budget hotel chain says hundreds of unusual items have been left by customers in its 582 hotel rooms around the country and some of the more unusual have been found at its Grantham hotels.

The clown costume was left behind at the South Witham Travelodge and the 3ft Cinderella statue was found in a room at the Colsterworth Travelodge.

The Travelodge at South Witham. (61736117)

A tax return with receipts and a trainspotter's journal and photos were left behind at the Grantham A1 Travelodge at Gonerby Moor.

Among the interesting items left behind were also a gingerbread house and a family heirloom patchwork quilt at the Colsterworth hotel and a watercolour painting of Belvoir Castle at South Witham.

Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our four hotels in Grantham, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included Grandpa’s false teeth, a 3ft Cinderella statue and a gingerbread house.

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."

The items most left behind at Travelodge hotels were chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets and Kindles, Smart watches and business papers, notepads and presentations.