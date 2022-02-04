The new president of Probus 88 in Grantham says he would like to recruit more members to the club.

At their latest monthly meeting, president for 2022, Brian King, was invested by the immediate past president, Norman Dawes.

Members enjoyed a meal which was followed by a talk by Robert Mee, on past and existing castles in Nottinghamshire.

The 2022 president Brian King and past president, Norman Dawes. (54660780)

Mr King told the Journal said: "Like many social organisations in Grantham our Probus 88 has found difficulty in restarting, and has lost some members, for obvious reasons.

"However, at our recent meeting it was encouraging to see the return of a good number of old friends, plus some extra guests.

"Also, our committee is complete,with volunteers. On the day we enjoyed an interesting talk which I hope is the first of many."

He added: "As president it is my ambition to enrol new members, with help from existing members, to continue to enjoy the lunches provided by the Belton Park Golf Club and to socialise with all our friends."

Probus 88 is a community group that promotes friendship and fellowship among retired professional and business gentlemen.