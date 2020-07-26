Grantham club appeals for collection sites for aluminium cans
Published: 07:00, 26 July 2020
The Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club is appealing for suitable collection points and builders bags to store aluminium cans.
The club has been working with the charity Helipads for Hospitals to collect aluminium cans, for more than a year.
The cans are being recycled to build helipads for air ambulances at hospitals in the East Midlands to help save lives.
