A Grantham club is calling on people to join them and increase their numbers.

Numbers at Grantham Lions have been dwindling in recent years and the club is now appealing for potential members to come forward.

The club says that members can make new friends, improve their social life, and help those less fortunate than themselves

Lion Godfrey Mackinder (right) and Macmillan's Jamie Davenport. (14849529)

Membership chairman of the Grantham club, Godfrey Mackinder, said: “There is the satisfaction of giving your time to help our local community.”

Godfrey added: “All Lions clubs are non-political, non-religious and non-sectarian, and they are open to ladies and gentlemen of any age.

“Our original motto is ‘We serve’, but we now have adopted a new one which is ‘Ordinary people - amazing things’ which proves that many willing people can achieve a lot of good when working together to help others.

Godfrey Mackinder, left, with Dean Ward, Mayor of Grantham, at the unveiling of a bench in Dysart Park in 2021 to mark the 50th anniversary of Grantham Lions. (57662279)

“For example, in the past we have raised funds to help our local hospital and hospice, and we have donated to the children’s hospice and many other good causes.”

All money donated to Lions Clubs is used for charitable purposes. The cost of running the club and assoication are all met from members’ dues and in-house social events.

During the year, Grantham Lions enjoy supper nights (smart casual dress) and their own Charter Night (formal dress). There are also barbecues and trips away for weekends. The events are optional and costs are kept to a minimum.

The Grantham club occasionally visits other Lions clubs for quiz nights, skittles evenings and games.

Lions Clubs International was originally set up by Melvin Jones in Chicago in 1917. The Grantham club was formed in 1971 with 17 members.It has a president and vice president with a number of committees to run events and functions.

There are also a secretary, treasurer and trustees of the charity fund with members able to join as many or as few as they wish.

Godfrey said: “On two or three occasions a year we have major fundraising events when members get involved to spread the load and ensure success.”

The club meets at a local venue on the first and third Thursday of the month.

To enquire about membership of Grantham Lions, call Godfrey on 01476 561706 or email gmackinder@btinternet.com

Membership costs about £2 per week and as much free time as anybody can spare.