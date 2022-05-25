A rotary club is supporting newly arrived Ukrainian refugees.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary club is supporting Ukrainian refugees through a Rotary Foundation grant and club charity funds.

They have recently been to Asda to purchase immediate essential items, and the club are looking to support two other refugee families.

Left to right: Host Joanne Yates from Denton, Anastasiia, Grantham Sunrise Rotary member Ingrid Lyon and Olga (56869112)

If you know of any other Ukrainian refugees in Grantham that are needing immediate financial assistance, contact the rotary club by emailing granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com