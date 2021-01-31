Club members in Grantham are taking part in an 874-mile virtual fitness challenge to boost their physical and mental wellbeing.

Ten members of Grantham RoundTable are travelling the distance from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland, from the comfort of their own homes or local area.

Club chairman Chris England instigated the idea as a way to encourage the group of mainly men aged between 18 to 45, to look after their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

He said: “We have had very little face to face meetings for the past year so we have had to come up with inventive ways that we could still be virtually together and have a social outlet. It’s been even more important to keep talking over the past year.

“I signed us up on an app called The Conqueror. Everyone was extremely enthusiastic to embark on the challenge and have got involved by either cycling on their static bikes, running in their local area as part of their daily allowance or when taking their dog for a walk. Everyone logs their miles virtually each day and we’ve got plenty of friendly competition going on. We have already completed 685K collectively in just 13 days.”

Trees are planted every 20 per cent of the total distance completed and each member will receive a medal after completing the challenge.

Grantham Round Table has been running since 1951. The club is aimed at men aged 18-45, who meet fortnightly.

For more information, visit: www.granthamroundtable.co.uk