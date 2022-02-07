Home   News   Article

Harrowby United FC needs votes to fund new kitchen at Grantham stadium

By Matthew Taylor
-
Published: 17:52, 07 February 2022
 | Updated: 17:53, 07 February 2022

A football club is appealing for help to win a competition that could see them win a grant for a new kitchen.

Harrowby United FC is asking for local residents to vote for the club in a contest ran by Buildbase.

If the Arrows secure enough votes, they may receive a grant to fund a new kitchen at their home ground on Dickens Road.

Back row from left: Simon Jackson, Amber Kitching, Mark Fardell, Denis Rhule, Jamie McGhee. Front Row from left: Jay Harrison, Shaun Olivant, Michael Atter. (44150279)
Over the past two years, the committee at Harrowby have volunteered hours of their time to improve the facilities at their stadium, with the latest work there including an extension of the changing rooms.

Voting takes a matter of seconds and can be done here: https://landing.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support/

