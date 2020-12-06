A unique club is giving visually impaired people an opportunity to sample swimming, cycling and running on an individual basis.

Despite launching five years ago, Tri4Vi has until now kept a relatively low profile.

We spoke to Paul Davidson of Barrowby Gate, Grantham, who helped set up the small but growing group after being diagnosed with glaucoma five years ago. A passionate runner, Paul was faced with the devastating prospect that he might not ever be able to indulge in his favourite hobby again.