Grantham club provides unique sporting opportunities for visually impaired

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:00, 06 December 2020

A unique club is giving visually impaired people an opportunity to sample swimming, cycling and running on an individual basis.

Despite launching five years ago, Tri4Vi has until now kept a relatively low profile.

We spoke to Paul Davidson of Barrowby Gate, Grantham, who helped set up the small but growing group after being diagnosed with glaucoma five years ago. A passionate runner, Paul was faced with the devastating prospect that he might not ever be able to indulge in his favourite hobby again.

