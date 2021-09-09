Club recycles used tennis balls by selling them in bulk to dog walkers

Grantham Tennis Club has come up with a savvy way of recycling its used tennis balls.

Dog owners are invited to purchase a bag of 20 tennis balls that are no longer fit for use for £5.

The funds raised will go towards the running and upkeep of the club located on Gonerby Road.

Receptionist Natalie Lilliman has been helping to organise the scheme.

She said: “We have been collecting all of our used balls that are too flat to play tennis with and selling them in bags of 20 for £5. We used to ask customers to bring their own bags but we now bag them up beforehand so they are just ready to takeaway.”

Response has been good since the tennis balls went on sale two months ago.

Natalie added: “We have received a great response from dog walkers. We have a massive bucket which we keep filled up each day.”

You can purchase the tennis balls during club hours. Visit: www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/granthamtennis

