A yoga club in Grantham will begin teaching its yoga classes to offer people a new approach to yoga "no matter their age or physical ability."

Yoga in Grantham, which is run by instructor Stefan Cunnington, will begin chair yoga classes on Tuesday, November 1, at the Belton Avenue Community Centre.

The classes will run every Tuesday from 11.15am until 12pm.

Stefan Cunnington, the yoga instructor. (59839487)

Stefan said: "Chair yoga is a wonderful opportunity for people to access the benefits of regular yoga practise no matter their age or physical ability.

"It is perfect for people with mobility issues, including those who cannot easily get up and down from a yoga mat.

"The chair is used as a prop during practise and a way of modifying and adapting yoga poses to suit everyone’s individual needs. It allows us to practice safely to increase our range of movement, strengthen our body and relax the mind."

As a school, Yoga in Grantham is committed to "promoting the health benefits of yoga to the wider community and making it more accessible," added Stefan.

Whilst doing the yoga class, the poses and breathwork are practised while either seated in a chair or using a chair as support.

It is suitable for individuals of all levels including beginners and it is particularly suited to those who find practising yoga on a mat less accessible.

Chair yoga strengthens an individual's muscles and joints, improves their range of movement and flexibility which, in turn, increases independence.

For pay-as-you go chair yoga sessions, this will cost £7.

For the term it will cost £35 for seven weeks, equivalent to £5 per class.

To book a place contact Stefan on 07963 542 356 or email granthamyoga@mail.com