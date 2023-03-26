A club was set up for crossbreed and mongrel dogs in 1994.

Mrs Gloria Edwards, of Hillview Close, set up the club and was responsible for attracting new members and organising events.

She said: “I love dogs. You could say I am dog daft.”

Gloria Edwards with two dogs in 1994.

The National Crossbreed and Mongrel Dogs Club was set up with the objective to link up across the country.

One of the club’s main aims was to promote the idea that crossbreeds and mongrels were not inferior to pedigree dogs.

The club set out to organise dog shows and talks given to members by the Guide Dogs for the Blind, Dogs for the Disabled and Dogs for the Deaf.

It was also going to produce a magazine to keep members updated with the latest news.

At the time, Gloria said: “I am looking forward to it. It will be quite a challenge.”