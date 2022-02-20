A round-up of activities from local clubs and societies this week, as well as planned meetings for the future.

Inner Wheel Club of Grantham

The Inner Wheel Club of Grantham held its monthly meeting with partners and friends at Belton Park Golf Club.

Inner Wheel: Janet Peto and Ruth Lynsey-Barker. (54898376)

Members who participated in the Swimarathon were presented with certificates.

This was followed by the speaker, Janet Peto, from Hedgehog Welfare who has been helping abandoned and injured hedgehogs for 40 years, feeding and nursing them back to health, then returning them back to their normal habitat.

Livewires Social Group

The Livewires meeting is on Monday, February 21, at 2pm. This will be at Finkin Street Methodist Church, Grantham.

There will be tea and refreshments and there will be a speaker.

After a long break it will be lovely to see everyone again.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Geoff Lee led the Grantham group through a photographic tour of the Cairngorms in Spring.

A range of rarities were shown, including Crossbills and Pearl Mussels, while on the tops Reindeer have been reintroduced.

A successful campaign has seen the red squirrel flourish and otters increase following the determined extinction of mink.

The next meeting will be on March 11 and will be on the Plants of the Planet at St John’s Hall, Manthorpe.