The Co-op is looking to elect two council members in the area.

Co-op has launched an recruitment drive across Grantham and the East Midlands, where new member representatives will have a say in the running of the group, its food stores, funeral homes, legal business and its insurance arm.

Current members' council leaders have said that applications from under-represented societal groups are particularly welcomed this year, including younger age groups, ethnic minorities, candidates with disabilities and those from the LGBTQ+ community.

Co-Op is looking for two new council members. Photo: Google Maps (61719259)

Denise Scott-McDonald, the members' council president, said: "As a co-operative, we welcome applications from all eligible members, and I can’t stress that enough.

"If we want to create a fairer world for everyone, we need to represent as many different voices as possible in our work and our Co-op.

"Right now, there’s so much to address and help out with. We know that people are keen to support however they can and being part of Co-op and the members’ council is a fantastic way to get involved and join something bigger.

"We also work closely with member nominated directors and call on the business to take action with motions at our annual general meeting, all crucial to engaging with our members and including them in the Co-op they own”.

Council members can serve a term between one and three years. The council is made up of 100 members including people who trade with Co-op businesses, colleague members and members from independent co-operative societies.

The council encourages all members to participate in Co-op governance, while educating, informing and planning how to champion Co-op’s ‘Co-operating for a Fairer World’ vision.

To stand for election, members need to have joined before January 2020 and have earned 500 membership points, equivalent to spending around £10 a week on groceries in Co-op food stores, between January 2, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

To find out more information go to www.co-operative.coop/get-involved/councilelection.

Candidates have until midday on Thursday, February 23.

The Co-op currently has 26 vacancies for its Co-op National Members' Council.