A Co-op store has raised over £5,000 to support local causes.

The Co-op store in Ancaster raised £5,377.48 and representatives from organisations the money will be supporting, including Ancaster Playing Fields, the North Grantham Girlguides district and St Barnabas Hospice, collected cheques from the shop on Sunday, November 6.

Ian Lawrence, store manager at Ancaster, said: "Here at Ancaster we always feel proud of what we can give back to the community.

Representative from North Grantham Girl Guides collecting the cheque. (60474454)

"With the support of our customers and the choice they have in giving back to their local causes it has all helped in raising much needed funds to help those that can benefit most."

Georgia Green, who works for the Co-op as a Member Pioneer for Ancaster and Sleaford, which is a group that supports Co-op members to support local causes, worked with the store to help raise the money as part of its annual fundraiser to support local causes.

She added: "My work is about engaging with and supporting the local community, and creating connections that build community links that help everyone living locally.

"All causes were amazed and said the money raised would significantly impact their projects.

"It amazes me how close-knit the Ancaster community is. It shows what we can do and brings happiness and money security for the projects that have been supported, which will help aid the community."

The North Grantham Girlguiding District received £1,387.70, St Barnabas Hospice received £1,981.71 and Ancaster Parish Council received £2,008.07 for Ancaster Playing Fields.

The money was raised through items bought in the store.

Georgia added: "When a Co-op member shops in store and purchases own brand Co-op products two per cent of the value of every purchase is donated to our Community Fund.

"Half of that two per cent goes directly to the causes supported by that store. Members can select which cause they donate their one per cent to, and if they decide not to specify, then the one percent is split equally between the three current causes."

If you have a project or group you would like to receive help, then contact Georgia at georgia.green2@co-op.co.uk.