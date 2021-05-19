A Co-op store in Ancaster is due to reopen tomorrow after raiders attempted to steal a cash machine by smashing through a wall in the early hours of this morning.

The raiders used a teleporter digger to break through the wall of the store in Ermine Street at 12.30am, but left the scene with the cash machine still lying on the floor.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “There was an incident at our Ermine Street store in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, 19 May) where there was an unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM.

"We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating. While the outcome of structural assessments are still awaited, it is anticipated that the store will re-open to serve the community tomorrow.”

Lincolnshire Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward with information.