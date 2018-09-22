Lincolnshire Co-op has submitted plans for a 382m2 convenience store on a 0.22ha site on the corner of Springfield Road and Hanbury Avenue, Grantham.

The development on the greenfield site proposes would have 20 car parking spaces, six bicycle spaces and two disability spaces.

Some 14 full-time jobs are being promised, with the store planning to open from 7am to 10pm seven days a week.

The planning application to South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) said: “The proposed convenience store is designed and located to respond to the local community and serves ‘top-up’ shopping by local residents rather than destination type shopping centres.

“The size of the convenience store is sustainable within the local community and does not depend on a wider catchment area for its sustainability.”

The application also went on to state that the red brick building would feature a canopy facing Springfield Road to give the elevation a “strong presence, denoting the store entrance.”