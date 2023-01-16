Grantham Co-op store to reopen as Costcutter after being sold
A Grantham Co-op store will be replaced by another retailer next month.
The Co-op store in Princess Drive will close on Saturday, January 28, and a Costcutter store will open in its place.
A spokesperson from Bestway Retail said: "The Co-op store will close its doors to the public on January 28, 2023.
"The new changes for the development and refit for the takeover of the Costcutter store will take place, with a tentative date of February 1."
The current employees at the Co-op store "will be fully supported and transfer under TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations to a new operator", a spokesperson from the Co-op said.
A Co-op spokesperson said the "difficult decision" to close the store was taken after "careful consideration!.