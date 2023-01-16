A Grantham Co-op store will be replaced by another retailer next month.

The Co-op store in Princess Drive will close on Saturday, January 28, and a Costcutter store will open in its place.

A spokesperson from Bestway Retail said: "The Co-op store will close its doors to the public on January 28, 2023.

Co-Op store in Princess Drive, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps (61719252)

"The new changes for the development and refit for the takeover of the Costcutter store will take place, with a tentative date of February 1."

The current employees at the Co-op store "will be fully supported and transfer under TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations to a new operator", a spokesperson from the Co-op said.

A Co-op spokesperson said the "difficult decision" to close the store was taken after "careful consideration!.