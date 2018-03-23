Co-op Travel opens in Grantham town centre

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Grantham Travel branch is relocating to Grantham town centre.

It is moving from its current home at Downtown Garden Centre in Great Gonerby to 57 High Street.

The unit is being transformed into a modern and welcoming travel branch using £120,000 of investment.

Inside will be five desks for the expert travel team to give advice and book holidays, plus a Bureau de Change to provide foreign currency.

There’ll also be sophisticated design touches including a ceiling-mounted world map, plus hot drink facilities and a comfy seating area so people can relax while planning their next break.

The branch is expected to open in the unit on Monday 26th March. An official opening will also be held later that week to celebrate, which will see two donations of £250 made to two local charities.

Until then, the Grantham Travel branch team will continue to offer their expert advice and take bookings at their current location at Downtown Garden Centre.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Travel Group Manager Wayne Dennett said: “Our Grantham Travel branch has been based at Downtown Garden Centre in Gonerby Moor for over five years. It’s a popular place to visit and has been a fantastic location for us, however an opportunity to bring the team’s valued services to Grantham High Street was too good to resist.

“We’re excited to be refitting the unit and creating a new home for the branch. Its travel-themed touches will make it a stylish and relaxing place to talk through destinations and get advice on breaks, browse brochures and soak up inspiration for your next trip away.

“Manager Laura Brittain and her team can’t wait to join Grantham’s High Street and help more people find their perfect holiday. Because we’re independent and aren’t tied to any single tour operator, we have the flexibility to book from over 200 suppliers. Our friendly travel advisors are also experts at finding fantastic breaks at the best value, whether you’re booking a dream trip abroad, an adventure at sea or a fun break closer to home, so why not pop in and see them?”

Richard Broadhead, Managing Director at Oldrids & Downtown, said: “We have an excellent relationship with Lincolnshire Co-op and we’re sorry to see them leave the Garden Centre. They have traded with us for over five years at our Downtown Grantham site and we wholeheartedly support the reasons for their relocation. We wish them every success in their new store and of course we are delighted that this relocation gives the people of Grantham yet another great reason to visit the town centre.

“Lincolnshire Co-op’s Boston Travel branch also continues to trade from our store there.”

People can sign up to become members of Lincolnshire Co-op and earn dividend when they book a holiday or shop at the Society’s outlets. This dividend can then be spent in Lincolnshire Co-op stores or even on their next holiday. Members also get access to exclusive events, offers and discounts as well as an annual bonus.

Lincolnshire Co-op also runs its Barrowby Gate Pharmacy on Winchester Road in Grantham.