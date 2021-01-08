A Grantham table tennis coach, central to the development of the sport in the town, was named in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

John Mapletoft, aged 84, was named as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to table tennis.

A key figure in the Grantham table tennis scene for the last six decades, John talked about his time coaching and organising the development of the sport in the area.