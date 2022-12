A coach got stuck whilst trying to turn around on a road earlier today.

Lincolnshire Police received reports that the coach became stuck at 10.14am on the A52 Grantham Road, Sedgebrook.

Police did not attend the incident as the coach arranged for it owns recovery.

The coach stuck on the A52 at Sedgebrook. Photo: Sum Boardy (61378283)

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.