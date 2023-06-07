A Conservative coalition group is calling upon a newly-formed council to tackle littering on the A1 - despite the previous Tory-led administration claiming it could “not find a solution” to the problem.

The South Kesteven Coalition, made up of Conservative and three Independent councillors, is calling upon new South Kesteven District Council leaders to clean up the stretch that cuts through the district.

This stretches from Stamford in the south, passing Colsterworth and Grantham, and reaching Claypole.

The South Kesteven Coalition group. Left to right: Councillors David Bellamy (Isaac Newton), Mark Whittington (Grantham Barrowby Gate), Ben Green (Isaac Newton), Jane Wood (Viking), Paul Wood (Viking), Graham Jeal (Grantham St. Vincent's) and Gareth Knight (Grantham Barrowby Gate).

Councillor Graham Jeal (Con), leader of the coalition, said the “thoughtless littering” “presents a poor image of the area”.

Coun Ben Green (Con) said littering is an “unfortunate reality” that his residents in the Isaac Newton ward have to “endure on a daily basis”.

The litter on the A1 stretch in Grantham has been branded as “disgusting” and a “never-ending” problem for the last few years by residents who have called for action to be taken.

The A1 northbound before the first Newark turnoff. Photo: Gerard Mason.

In previous Journal reports, SKDC - while being led by the Conservatives - admitted it “cannot find a solution” in cleaning the stretch, due to health and safety concerns.

In April, the council said operatives could not legally work within 1.2 metres of a high-speed road, even if there was a footpath there, and without traffic management in place.

The Journal asked the SK Coalition how, with these health and safety concerns remaining, it felt the new administration could resolve the problem where its members could not.

In response, Coun Green said: “The alliance is a completely new administration that can set fresh priorities.

“We, as the South Kesteven Coalition, the official opposition with fresh leadership, urge it to fulfil its obligations to clean the A1, as other councils are doing.”

Coun Jeal added: “Other councils, such as Newark and Sherwood, have successfully cleaned up sections within their jurisdictions. It is now the responsibility of the South Kesteven rainbow alliance to do the same and fulfil their obligations.”

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), the newly appointed leader of SKDC, said there is “much to be done by the new administration”, including looking at the problem of littering.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

He added: “Litter on the A1 has been an issue for a number of years, and previous Conservative administrations have failed to resolve it.

“As a council, we understand the importance of keeping all of our district clean and tidy.

“We will continue to seek a solution to this ongoing problem, while reminding residents and visitors of their responsibility to dispose of litter properly.”

The new SKDC cabinet. From left: Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

Coun Cleaver has asked Coun Ian Selby, chairman of the environment scrutiny committee, to consider putting this matter on the agenda at the next committee meeting, and Coun Selby has agreed.

Coun Cleaver added: “The Conservative group could also have made the same request direct to the committee chair had they wished to.

“At a meeting of the environment scrutiny committee on March 14, the previous cabinet member for waste services and climate change [Conservative Coun Mark Whiitington] confirmed that a lane closure would have to be in place in order to clear waste on the side of the A1 road and that National Highways were due to close a section of the A1 road for drainage works in summer 2023.

“The council’s waste managers were liaising with National Highways in order to coincide the arrangement for operatives to volunteer to attend at night to collect waste from the side of the road and this is an option that we will continue to explore.”