Residents at a care home in Grantham were visited by a four-legged friend.

Bear the "adorable" cockapoo paid a visit to residents at the Richard House Care Home, as well as the care home manager Karl Piddington Smith.

The seven-month old's visit encouraged discussion and also brought up fond memories of some of the pets the residents' had.

Bear with Karl Piddington Smith (left), Beryl Wilson (middle) and Joan Barradell (right). (62007062)

Karl said: "Bear is now a frequent visitor here at Richard House. Our residents love him and he is equally delighted to be fussed over.

"Bear is such a sweet dog and has the perfect temperament for a care home. He makes the day for residents and he loves the attention."

Bear happily sat still while the residents petted and fussed over him.

Emma Johnson, home manager, said: "The joy animals bring to the residents is just wonderful to see and supports studies that consistently show the benefits of interacting with pets in care homes.

"Not only do they support good health and welfare, they just brighten the day for everyone."