A Grantham cocktail bar is expanding with a second bar in Lincoln after planning officers gave the green light.

The former Patisserie Valerie in Lincoln is set to reopen as a high-end tapas and cocktail bar after Grantham business The Tap & Tonic submitted its plan.

The bar promises to deliver its signature cocktails, homemade tapas and afternoon teas.

The site of the former Patisserie Valerie, where the second Tap and Tonic will be in Lincoln. (59764858)

Improvements will be made to the Lincoln building’s front, ground floor and courtyard area.

Patisserie Valerie closed in June 2019 as the café chain collapsed over allegations of fraud.

Tap & Tonic owner Luke Adams is excited to bring the bar’s winning formula to Lincoln soon.

Site of the Tap and Tonic in Grantham. (59765229)

“The building will undergo an extensive refurbishment project to bring the lovely listed building back to its former glory with a new classical cocktail bar on the ground floor, new toilets for the comfort of the customers and a revamp of the rear courtyard area to enjoy spectacular views of Lincoln Cathedral,” he said.

“The Tap & Tonic is well known for its large selection of great cocktails with many signature recipes and all made fresh for each order using the finest ingredients by our well trained staff.

“All of our ‘small plate’ food dishes are designed by our chef and made in-house fresh each day and offer a great choice of individual dishes and sharing platters. Our choice of afternoon teas, which we launched in 2021, has been a great success.

Director of Tap and Tonic, Luke Adams. (59766953)

“Our aim is to provide a warm and friendly environment for people to enjoy high quality food and drink in comfortable surroundings with table service for all at no extra cost.”

The bar recently took to social media to thank customers for their support since they opened, through the difficult pandemic period.

The new venture will fill a prominent vacancy on Lincoln’s high street.