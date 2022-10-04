A cocktail bar in Grantham is set to expand as it will be opening a second bar in Lincoln.

The owners of The Tap and Tonic in Market Place aim to open their second bar in the city centre next year.

Luke Adams, director of The Tap and Tonic, said: "It is a very exciting step for us to be expanding into a city with our second venue.

Site of the Tap and Tonic in Grantham. (59765229)

"The loyal support from our customers and employees over the last seven years has helped massively especially through some extremely difficult times such as through Covid.

"It makes me immensely proud to be opening a second venue, the first of hopefully many more to come.

"The hard work and more importantly, the personal sacrifices we have made since we opened are now hopefully going to pay off and create a bright future for the business."

The site of the former Patisserie Valerie, where the second Tap and Tonic will be in Lincoln. (59764858)

The second venue will be in the premises of the former Patisserie Valerie on Lincoln High Street.

The Patisserie Valerie has been closed for the last three years.

Director of Tap and Tonic, Luke Adams. (59766953)

On a Facebook post the Tap and Tonic also said: "We would like to thank all our wonderful customers and employees for your support over the last 7 years, especially through some particularly hard times.

"Our Lincoln venue will have its own website and social media pages set up over the next couple of months and once work commences we will issue regular updates."

The Adams family opened The Tap and Tonic in Grantham in 2015 after first opening The Trickling Tap 'liquid deli' and drinks shop a few years earlier.