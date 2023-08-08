A coffee house will begin a series of movies under the stars to raise money for local organisations.

Margo and Plum Store and Coffee House, in Bottesford, will be starting Moonlight Movies on Saturday, September 16, with Top Gun: Maverick the first film to be screened.

The event has been introduced to help raise money for community organisations in Bottesford.

Iain Terpening, managing director of Margo and Plum, said: “We have been asked to help with the local community.

“We have been talking to loads of institutions, everyone from the church to schools to the local football team.

“What we wanted to do was bring all of those organisations together to put on an evening for the community.

“It is a really great way for the community to part fund itself to help themselves and have a great night out.”

The film is viewed outside on a state-of-the-art outdoor screen.

As well as the film, there is street food and a range of drinks available, including fizz, cocktails, pink gins and beers.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/margo-and-plum-presents-moonlight-movies-tickets-687209982557.

For general admission, where people bring their own seating, it costs £10 for under 16s, £15 for adults and £40 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and two children.

For luxury admission, which is a front row view and includes a deck chair, costs £15 for under 16s and £20 for adults.

The films will be shown at Winterbeck Industrial Estate.