A village community has come together to organise fundraisers for Ukraine.

The Ancaster Sports and Social Club has teamed up with the Railway Inn to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee, who are aiding refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The fundraising will begin with a raffle starting from March 12 in the Railway Inn, which will be drawn on Saturday March 19. If anyone can donate a raffle prize, please get in touch with Helen Smith, landlady at the Railway Inn.

The Railway Inn, Ancaster. Image via Google Streetview (55379702)

There will also be a collection bucket on the bar for any donations.

Following this, on Sunday March 20, a coffee and cake morning will be held at Ancaster Sports and Social Club from 10.30am.

Last time a coffee morning was held at the venue, the team managed to raise almost £400 for Macmillan Nurses, and hope to replicate these efforts for Ukraine.

Neil Butters, part of the team at the social club, said: “A few of us at the social club thought we’d do what we can to help”

Helen said: "People of Ancaster and surrounding villages let's do this and show our support. Thank you."

Find out more on the Facebook pages of the Ancaster Sports and Social Club and the Railway Inn.