Plans for a new drive-thru coffee shop on the A1 near Grantham are submitted
Published: 17:01, 16 March 2020
| Updated: 17:04, 16 March 2020
A new coffee shop with drive-thru has been proposed for Foston Services on the A1.
Motor Fuel Limited has submitted a planning application to SKDC to build a coffee shop with a drive-thru, associated car parking and landscaping at the service station on the A1 northbound.
It is proposed that the coffee shop will be open seven days a week, 5am till 11pm, and that similar outlets typically create 18 full-/part-time jobs with flexible shifts, including 11 full-time employees.
