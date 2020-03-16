Home   News   Article

Plans for a new drive-thru coffee shop on the A1 near Grantham are submitted

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:01, 16 March 2020
A new coffee shop with drive-thru has been proposed for Foston Services on the A1.

Motor Fuel Limited has submitted a planning application to SKDC to build a coffee shop with a drive-thru, associated car parking and landscaping at the service station on the A1 northbound.

It is proposed that the coffee shop will be open seven days a week, 5am till 11pm, and that similar outlets typically create 18 full-/part-time jobs with flexible shifts, including 11 full-time employees.

