A Bottesford coffee shop hosted an Easter egg hunt over the weekend.

Pizzini Coffee Shop in High Street held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, with many children enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

The coffee shop, which is run by Ralph and Teresa Morgan, recently won a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award and was runner up in the Rutland and Melton Favourite Independent Cafe.

Children enjoying the Easter egg hunt at Pizzini in Bottesford. (63458786)

Teresa said: "Children enjoyed a walk around our beautiful village, hunting for laminated eggs then trading in for an Easter treat on us.

Children enjoying the Easter egg hunt at Pizzini in Bottesford. (63458789)

Children enjoying the Easter egg hunt at Pizzini in Bottesford. (63458792)

Children enjoying the Easter egg hunt at Pizzini in Bottesford. (63458795)

"It was a huge success and made it even better with the sun shining all day."