A coffee shop is bringing lonely people together this Christmas with a free Christmas meal.

Opening in May earlier this year, the Bottesford Coffee Shop has become a beloved community business and this year will be hosting a three course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for those who would otherwise be spending Christmas alone.

The meal will begin at 1.30pm on Christmas day, and out of 24 seats there are still 10 available.

The exterior of the Bottesford Coffee Shop

Owner, Jane Mclaughlin, decided to host the day as a way of giving back and being apart of what Christmas is really all about.

Sadly Jane's husband passed away last year, and knowing how it feels to be without your loved one at Christmas, Jane hopes the meal will bring lonely members of the community together.

She said: "I just want to put a smile on people's faces."

Jane has experience making meals for large groups of people, and is looking forward to the day.

"I'm funding it myself and all of my staff are giving their time for free.

"It doesn't matter if they are old, young or just can't afford Christmas, it's for anyone that are on their own.

"There are a couple of local businesses that have come in and want to donate stuff."

Anyone interested in the Christmas dinner should contact Jane on 07306 185537.