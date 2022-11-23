Two women who run a coffee shop feel "amazing" after finding out the cafe has won a Tripadvisor award.

The Bottesford Coffee Shop has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2022 and Jane Mclaughlin and Sue Rawlings, who run the café, are delighted at the news.

At first owner Jane believed a letter she was sent notifying her of the win was a scam, but when she received her official certificate on Tuesday, November 22, she was "thankful," said Jane.

Jane McLaughlin (left) and Sue Rawlings (right). Credit: Jane McLaughlin (60853170)

Jane added: "I felt amazing. The fact that we do so much work for people helped.

"We are always doing something and I'm always wanting to support somebody. It's just nice to be acknowledged for something you do because you want to and I think it's nice people go away and feel they can come back."

The Bottesford Coffee Shop officially opened in May 2020, and since Jane took on Sue as an employee, it has been them two running it ever since.

The Bottesford Coffee Shop. Credit: Jane McLaughlin (60853211)

Jane said: "Hospitality is an industry where it is hard to smile every day.

"Sue asked me once how do I smile every day with some tricky customers but I said you don't know what they are going through.

"You have to treat people how you want to be treated and that's what we do."

The Bottesford Coffee Shop. Credit: Jane McLaughlin (60853332)

Last year the café provided 42 free Christmas meals to people and it will be doing the same this year.

The Bottesford Coffee Shop can be found on 12 Queen Street in Bottesford.