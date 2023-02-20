Nottinghamshire County Council Trading Standards Service has received reports of cold callers falsely claiming to be from a council asking for personal information and payment.

The callers are claiming to be from Rushcliffe Borough Council, and asking for the details for a Life Line service upgrade.

There are currently upgrades being rolled out in the Rushcliffe area, however residents who are eligible are being contacted directly via post.

Residents are being warned about possible scam calls.

If you are contacted, you will not be asked for payment up front.

Resident should always be wary of callers asking for personal information over the phone. If you are unsure if the caller is who they say they are, call the organisation they are purporting to represent directly to confirm their identity.

There are several recognised providers of Life Line and pendant alarm services, including the district and borough councils and in some cases the county council.

The Trading Standards Service would always suggest people shop around because services and costs vary widely.

If you require consumer advice, including help to reduce unwanted calls, or to refer a matter to Trading Standards, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Advice Service on 0808 223 1133.