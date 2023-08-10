A cold storage unit has been recognised for its “exceptional” health and safety standards.

Magnavale, in Easton, has been awarded a silver standard in the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, recognising its commitment to maintaining health and safety standards.

In June, it was announced £130 million would be invested into the site and it would create over 100 new jobs.

A drone picture of the Magnavale site in Easton. Photo: Paul Clark

Amanda Cogan, chief operating officer at Magnavale, said: “We are so pleased to be recognised by RoSPA for our commitment to employee health and safety.

“The award reflects the hard work of our entire Magnavale Easton team.

“Reducing hazards and mitigating risk is a top priority at Magnavale and we take extreme pride in creating a safe working environment for our employees, as a responsible employer in the Easton community.”

Now in its 67th year, the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards recognises organisations commitment to the continuous improvement in preventing accidents and ill health at work.