An investment of £130 million into a cold storage unit will create over 100 new jobs and be the highest built in the UK.

The investment into Cold Chain Federation’s Magnavale site, in Easton, will be the federation’s first large-scale automated facility.

The existing facilities in Easton enable food businesses to store their products in multi-temperature conditions, as well as pick, label and date-code products for retailers.

A drone picture of the Magnavale site in Easton. Photo: Paul Clark

The new facility will provide a “greater availability of capacity and support to the local economy”, said Amanda Cogan, chief operations officer.

She added: “The investment at our existing Easton site represents a step-change for Magnavale as we start to construct a European-wide network of food focused, temperature-controlled storage and value-added facilities.

“The Easton site is particularly important to us, not just because it is our first large-scale automated facility but, because of its location, the site will play a major role in Lincolnshire’s food production and future partnerships within the area.”

What the Magnavale site in Easton is proposed to look like. Photo: Magnavale

The 101,000-pallet cold store will be 47.5 metres high and it intends to be an “energy efficient facility” as it will run on renewable sources.

Progress on the facility is “progressing rapidly”, said a spokesperson for Magnavale.

Since work began in September 2022, the main concrete slab, low bay cladding and steelwork for the staircase and office is complete.

Construction has also begun on the upper elements of the building, with the electrical infrastructure and fire suppression system making progress.

The refrigeration and oxygen reduction plantrooms, essential elements of the cold storage unit, are also under construction and nearly completed.

Magnavale remains confident construction will be completed near the end of 2024.

At the moment, it provdes free transportation from Grantham and surrounding villages to its Easton site to allow residents to view the development.