Colleagues at a Grantham food store embarked on a litter-pick around town last week.

Lincolnshire Co-op, on Springfield Road, joined forces with volunteers from Grantham RiverCare, after selecting the local cause as their ‘Community Champion’.

As part of the award, RiverCare volunteers organised the joint clean-up to say ‘thank you’ to staff and members who helped raise funds for them.

Lincolnshire Co-op joined up with RiverCare to combat litter. (49175929)

It was also a chance for the Co-op staff to give back to their local neighbourhood through an early summer clean-up.

The group of eleven volunteers chose a one and a half mile loop of town from the

Springfield Road store, taking in Harlaxton Road and Huntingtower Road and managed to collect eleven bags of litter, including confectionery wrappers and drinks containers, including 22 discarded face masks.

Lincolnshire Co-op joined up with RiverCare to combat litter. (49175959)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We’re always keen to provide a helping hand when it comes to supporting local causes. From fund-raising through our Community Champions scheme to getting out in the community and volunteering for spring clean-ups, we’re proud to support the important work of local groups like Grantham RiverCare.”

RiverCare BeachCare is a Keep Britain Tidy project funded by Anglian Water. They are currently supporting 50 local community groups to litter pick, undertake citizen science projects and act as guardians of their local watercourse or beach.

Find them on Facebook by searching ‘RiverCare Grantham’.