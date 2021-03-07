Colleagues at a Grantham home furnishing retailer have been clocking up their walking miles for a cancer charity.

Amy Harlow, a store coach at Dunelm on London Road, trekked 70 miles throughout February to raise more than £800 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She was joined by her colleague and regional coach Michelle Haines, who also clocked up more than 200 miles.

Amy Harlz and Michelle Haines.(44787716)

She said: “Dunelm’s chosen charity this year is Macmillan Cancer support. We try and support them with various sponsored events and charity fund-raisers.

“We decided to raise money throughout February by walking as many miles as we could walk for Macmillan.”

The challenge was especially poignant for the pair after both losing close family members to cancer.

Amy added: “I chose to complete 50 miles for the charity but due to a knee injury I was unable to start my miles until the second week of February.”

After a slow start, Amy managed to hit the 50-mile mark in her first two weeks and pledged to walk a further 20 miles.

She added: “This is a charity close to my heart as I lost both my mamma and grandad from cancer.”

They were also joined by customers who they challenged to collectively walk 500 miles in February.

The 34-year-old originally set out to raise £100 but had already reached more than £800 when she completed the challenge alongside Michelle on Sunday.

Michelle also smashed her £250 target by raising an impressive £1,708.

Amy said: “To be able to achieve such a fantastic amount has been amazing. It’s great to know that the funds will help patients and their families. It has been an amazing thing to be a part of and I’m so pleased to have been able to achieve this with my regional coach.

“We both went on walks around our villages and on the final day we met for a socially distanced walk to reach our final targets together.

“We both smashed our targets as well as our miles. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

To donate, visit: www.tinyurl.com/bajus3pb