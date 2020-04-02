Colleagues donate Easter eggs to Grantham Foodbank

Employees at a leading food company in Grantham have donated more than140 Easter eggs to Grantham Foodbank.

Colleagues at Moy Park off Gonerby Road, collected the eggs as part of an initiative to help those in need within the local community.

Stephen Kerwood, HR business partner, Moy Park said: “Every year at our Grantham facility, we launch an appeal encouraging colleagues to bring in Easter eggs that can be donated to Grantham Foodbank.

Moy Park employee Jade Savage with some of the Easter eggs. (32845074)

"Thanks to the generosity of our team we were able to donate over 140 Easter eggs this year, despite having to bring forward the deadline for donations due to the situation surrounding COVID-19.

“Our team at Moy Park is going the extra mile in every regard in this challenging time, and I am proud that as we continue producing food to feed the nation, our colleagues are doing their bit to contribute to an important local cause.

"Grantham Foodbank does vital work helping those in need in our community. In these unprecedented times it is more important than ever to help out those families who are experiencing difficulties, and I would encourage everybody who can contribute, to donate to their local foodbank.”

