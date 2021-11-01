Staff at a Grantham finance firm dressed in pink to raise £500 for a Cancer charity.

Colleagues from Totemic, in Springfield Business Park, also took part in a quiz in aid of Breast Cancer Now's “Wear it Pink Day” on Friday, October 22.

They also a hosted a raffle and a bake sale to boost funds even further and to show their support for everyone affected by breast cancer.

Staff at PayPlan have raised £500 for Breast Cancer Now (52541987)

Staff on the Document Handling team went the extra mile by putting on a bake sale within their office.

PayPlan CEO, Rachel Duffey, was delighted to see everyone put in such an effort.

She said: “It was fantastic to see so many people get involved with our Wear It Pink Day and raise so much money for this hugely important cause.

“Although we had fun by wearing pink, hosting a raffle, quiz and bake sale, we also wanted to highlight the importance of regularly checking ourselves for any abnormalities and how the day was all about about raising awareness of – and vital funds for - lifesaving breast cancer research.”

For more information, visit www.breastcancernow.org