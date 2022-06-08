Collect your super stars at Grantham Library

Grantham Library is encouraging pre-school readers with its Library Star Challenge.

Young readers can pick up a special Library Star Challenge booklet from the library and every time they visit, they can collect a colourful star sticker.

Once they have collected all of the stars to fill the booklet, they will receive a Super Shiny Library Star certificate and a surprise prize.

Grantham library. (38016378)

The incentive is aimed at encouraging pre-school readers to actively visit their local library and engage with books of all kinds.

Charlotte Harris, manager at Grantham library said: “It’s free to join and use the library and your little one can have their own library card from the day they are born. You can borrow up to 30 books at any one time, so bedtime stories can be a new adventure every night.

For more information about the Library Star Challenge or any other library activities, visit: https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire

“As well as a wide range of bright and colourful books for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers we run activities just for little ones such as Story and Rhyme Times. Have a look at our ‘What’s On’ article on our website to see all that is on offer.”